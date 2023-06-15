Sreeleela's Look From Pawan Kalyan Starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh Revealed On Her Birthday

Why you’re reading this: Actress Sreeleela celebrated her 22nd birthday recently. While wishes were pouring in from her friends and family members, the Mythri Movie Makers also decided to make her day special. She is playing an important part in their upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Along with her Kalyan and Pooja Hegde are also playing major roles.

The film was announced earlier this year.

It is expected to release in 2024.

Sreeleela’s birthday special look

The creators of the highly anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh recently unveiled the first poster featuring Sreeleela, the lead actress. In the poster, she is depicted standing defiantly against a figure while adorned in a striking red sari. Given the context and visual cues, some might speculate that the person depicted in the poster is none other than Pawan Kalyan, suggesting a significant role for him in the movie.

In May, the teaser for the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh was unveiled, capturing the attention of eager fans. The 43-second clip commenced with a powerful passage from the Bhagavad Gita, setting a profound and impactful tone. Harish Shankar, the director, introduced Pawan Kalyan's character as a police officer hailing from Hyderabad, hinting at an intriguing role for the renowned actor. Accompanied by the pulsating background score composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the teaser left audiences thrilled and eagerly anticipating the film's release.

After their successful collaboration in the blockbuster film Gabbar Singh, director Harish Shankar and actor Pawan Kalyan are teaming up once again for an upcoming project. However, despite the recent announcement of the film, the shooting schedule had to be postponed due to the actor's busy schedule and political commitments.

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the action spectacle movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Avinash from the KGF fame, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, and Naga Mahesh. With such a talented lineup, anticipation is high for this film to deliver another memorable cinematic experience.