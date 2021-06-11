Srinish Aravind Puts Newborn Daughter Nila To Sleep With A Goofy Dance; Watch Video

South Indian television actor Srinish Aravind and his wife, actor Pearle Maaney welcomed their first child earlier this year in March. The couple, who got married in May 2019, have named their baby girl Nila Srinish. The new parents have been sharing endearing moments with their little one on social media and now Srinish Aravind shared a video of him putting the baby to sleep with a goofy dance.

Srinish Aravind puts his baby to sleep with a goofy dance

Srinish Aravind is busy with the shoot of his new Tamil series Poove Unakkaga by Sun TV Network in Chennai. The Pranayam actor has been missing taking care of his newborn and so he shared a throwback video of putting the baby to sleep with his goofy dance. Srinish Aravind took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, June 10, to share the video of him putting the baby to sleep in a parking lot. The Srimanthudu actor was seen dancing while gently swaying her in his arms and jumping around. The video played Aanandha Yaazhai song by Sriram Parthasarathy. He wrote in the caption, "Miss you my chakudu vave😘😘😘🧿 #daddysgirl #littleprincess #nilasrinish".

As soon as Srinish Aravind added the video to his Instagram feed, many people adored the father-daughter bond and expressed the same in the comments. Aravind's wife, Pearle Maaney wrote in the comment, "Come back soon" with a flying kiss emoticon. Kabani actor Keerthana Anil wrote in the comment, "Awww" with heart eyes and red heart emoticons. His fans wrote "Kutty paapa enjoying dance", "Daddy's little cutie", and many such comments.

More of Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney moments with baby girl Nila

Srinish Aravind's wife Pearle Maaney recently shared a video of Nila enjoying the sunlight early in the morning. In the video, the Jo and The Boy actor was heard saying, "Good morning Chakdu" while playing with her. Pearle wrote in the caption, "Every Morning she enjoys a bit of Sun". She also thanked her fans and followers for their messages and checking on her and her baby every now and then and wrote, "Thank you all for your blessings and Love. She is doing well…and she loves you all. - her big happy Family " Check out more of Srinish and Pearle's moments with baby girl Nila-

IMAGE: PEARLE MAANEY'S INSTAGRAM

