SS Rajamouli Breaks His Own Record Held By 'Bahubali 2' With Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer RRR

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which was released internationally on March 25th, has set new box office records around the world. The big-screen spectacle, which stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, has established new records by grossing Rs 500 crores globally.

RRR leaves behind Bahubali 2

Surprisingly, Rajamouli has smashed his own box office record, as 'RRR' has surpassed the international box office revenues of his biggest moneymaker, 'Bahubali2'. The film has reportedly crossed over Rs 450+ crores from the first weekend of its release worldwide. As per the trade reports flowing in, 'RRR' is also the No.1 movie in the world for March 25th to 27th (weekend) with RRR collecting $60 Million against two other big releases ‘The Batman’ that earned $45.5 Million followed by earning $35 Million by ‘The Lost City’.

Best Sunday opener in the Hindi market post Covid

'RRR' is said to be the widest release ever, as well as the biggest Sunday opener in Hindi markets since the epidemic, re-establishing Rajamouli's dominance in the Hindi speaking belt. Not only that, but the film has become the biggest non-holiday weekend opener in the pre and post-pandemic era. With a pan-India cast, the visual spectacle has restored the glory of Indian film, bringing audiences back to movie theatres in all languages across the country.

With no big release in coming weeks, RRR set to make box office record

It is to be noted that there will be no other major releases for at least another week, and if current box office trends continue, the film has the potential to set a post-pandemic record. Despite conflicting reviews in some quarters, this multi-starrer starring Tollywood's most famous actors and directed by SS.Rajamouli as a comeback film after his 'Baahubali' franchise had struck the appropriate chords.

For filmmakers who were desperately waiting to see audiences back in the post-Covid era, ‘RRR’ whopping box office collection both demonstrates a record-breaking event in the Indian cinema and also shows a ray of hope for film distributors.

While 'RRR' has broken several records at the box office around the world, it has also broken records in the Indian film industry. The film's pre-release city tours around India have created a lot of buzz and excitement among moviegoers all over the world. With massive praise and love coming in from fans all around the world, it has become the best-trending film since the pandemic.

A thankful note to audiences by Ram Charan

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, Ram Charan, who played vicious officer Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, thanked his admirers. The 'Magadheera' actor, who seemed to be overwhelmed by the positive reception to the film since its premiere, penned a short but heartfelt statement.