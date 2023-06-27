SS Rajamouli's Family Vacation Photos From Tamil Nadu Go Viral

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has taken some time off after the whirlwind of his blockbuster, RRR, and the subsequent award ceremonies. He was accompanied by his family members. Several photos from his relaxing vacay have been doing the rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

SS Rajamouli took a trip to Tamil Nadu with his family.

In his next film, he will be collaborating with Mahesh Babu.

The shooting of the film will begin in 2024.

SS Rajamouli enjoys with family in Thoothukudi

SS Rajamouli is currently vacationing in the Thoothukundi region of Tamil Nadu. He was joined by his wife Rama, their son SS Karthikeya, daughter Mayookha, and daughter-in-law Pooja. The resort they were staying in expressed their delight and shared their experience on Instagram. They posted several photos capturing the filmmaker and his family engaging in various fun activities. In one of the photos, Rajamouli is seen participating in a plantation activity within the resort premises.

(SS Rajamouli participates in tree planting activity | Image: Aqua Outback/Instagram)

Another host, Anaina Kandrikar, cherished the honour of hosting Rajamouli and Rama, referring to the latter as an aunt whose presence was full of warmth. The hosts conveyed their deep appreciation and hoped for future reunions. "Getting to know Rama aunty made me feel like one of my aunts was home. And that’s precious," she wrote.

(SS Rajamouli spends time with his family at a resort in Tamil Nadu | Image: Anaina Motha/Instagram)

(A glimpse of SS Rajamouli's family | Image: Anaina Motha/Instagram)

Resuming work on the upcoming project

While enjoying his peaceful retreat, SS Rajamouli eagerly awaits his return to work on his highly anticipated untitled film, featuring superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. During a Q&A session at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, the filmmaker described the film as a "globetrotting action-adventure", further piquing the curiosity of his fans. However, no additional details have been revealed yet.