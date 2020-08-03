'Strawberry' Movie Cast: Pa.Vijay, Yuvina Parthavi And Other Actors Of The Movie

Strawberry released on September 11, 2015. The horror-thriller helmed by Pa.Vijay is bankrolled under the banner of Vil Makers company. Interestingly, Pa. Vijay not only directed the film but he also wrote the script of the movie and enacted the lead role in Strawberry. Take a look at the Strawberry cast.

Pa.Vijay

Pa.Vijay plays the role of Sarvanan who is a taxi driver experiencing paranormal activities. Vijay was originally supposed to make his acting debut with Thaai Kaaviyam, however, the film was shelved after the launch. He then made his acting debut with Gnabagangal (2009) for which he also wrote the script. Vijay then acted in Ilaignan (2011), scripted by M. Karunanidhi, where he was portrayed as a bonded labour of a ship. Vijay made his debut as a director with Strawberry (2015).



Yuvina Parthavi

Yuvina performed the role of Anu in the movie. Yuvina was introduced as a child actor in AVM Productions television serial Uravukku Kai Koduppom (2011) by director Bhuvanesh, who met Yuvina and her father Mahesh while on a tour.

In 2014, she started appearing in films and her role as Nallasivam's granddaughter in Veeram, where she featured in scenes alongside Ajith Kumar was well received by critics. Subsequently, she was signed on to appear in roles in Linguswamy's production Manjapai where she played a young girl who bonds with an elderly man.

Avani Modi

Avani Modi portrayed the character of Milovina in the movie. Avani Modi initially got a chance to work on the local channel of ETV (Git Gunjan & Yuva Sangram) as an anchor. She was also doing modelling side by side and did commercials for reputed brands. She debuted in her first Tamil movie called Naan Rajavaga Pogiren in which she was featured alongside Nakul Kumar.

Apart from a few Indian movies, she has also done an international short movie named Gulab, which won the Best Film Award at the Canada International Film Festival.

Samuthirakani

Samuthirakani played the role of Aadhi is Strawberry. In 1997, he joined as an assistant director under K. Vijayan. Samuthirakani who always used to keep himself busy with work was noticed by K. Balachander and was roped in as assistant director for his 100th film Paarthale Paravasam. M. Sasikumar's Subramaniapuram (2008) showcased Samuthirakani as an actor with potential and his own Nadodigal (2009) helped him prove his mettle as a director.

About Strawberry movie

Starring Pa. Vijay, Avani Modi, Samuthirakani, Yuvina Parthavi, Devayani and Robo Shankar, Strawberry follows the story of a taxi driver. The driver experiences paranormal activities and is informed that a spirit wants to communicate with him. The answer to a certain question; of what the spirit wants from him forms the crux of this story. The film was a box office failure and it was not well-received by the critics.

