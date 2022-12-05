Stuntman Dies In Accident while Shooting For Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai in Chennai

In a shocking incident, a stuntman died while performing a stunt on the sets of the upcoming Tamil film Viduthalai on Saturday. Stuntman S Suresh succumbed to injuries after reportedly falling from a height of 20 feet. Apparently, the rope attached to him snapped. According to reports, police have registered a case, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Suresh had over three decades of experience in the film industry, and on Saturday he was on the sets of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Viduthalai, a maiden collaboration between Vetrimaaran and Soori. Suresh was performing a stunt when he in an unfortunate accident he fell from a significant height and lost his life.

The 54-year-old stuntman is survived by his wife and two children. According to reports, on the set, Suresh was asked to perform a stunt where he was tied to a rope attached to a crane and had to jump and run atop collapsed train compartments on a bridge. After jumping, the rope snapped, and he fell 20 feet below. Suresh was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, RS Infotainment, the production house backing the film, put out a statement, condoling Suresh's demise.

Notably, this is not the first time that a stuntman has died on the film sets. Earlier in 2020, three technicians were crushed to death after a crane fell on them on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The shooting came to a pause for two years, and it resumed this September. Following the accident, the actor, along with filmmaker Shankar and Lyca Productions, donated Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi is busy shooting director Atlee Kumar's film Jawan and has a number of exciting upcoming projects, including Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas.

Image: PTI/ Republic World