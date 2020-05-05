Sudha Kongara Rubbishes Rumours Of Directing Her Next With Thalapathy Vijay; Read

Sudha Kongara, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Soorarai Pottru, recently released a public statement clearing the air surrounding her next film. Reportedly, for the past few weeks, there were rumours that Sudha would be directing Thalapathy Vijay soon. Interestingly, media reports also speculated that the Soorarai Pottru director would make an official announcement on June 22- Thalapathy Vijay's birthday.

However, Sudha Kongara in the public statement rubbished the news and revealed that she is not on social media, and all the IDs under her name are fake. She warned all her fans and requested them not to fall for fake news. In the statement, Sudha Kongara also urged everyone to stay at home during the Coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara seems to be busy with the post-production work of her upcoming movie- Soorarai Pottru.

The movie, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead s based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. Soorarai Pottru is bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively.

The Sudha Kongara directorial was originally slated to hit the screens in April, however, got postponed due to the lockdown. Reportedly, Soorarai Pottru will now hit the marquee on the Independence Day weekend. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Check out the teaser of Soorarai Pottru:

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his childhood friend-turned-foe.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer too was supposed to hit the screens in April, however, due to the lockdown, the makers pushed the release of the film. Besides the upcomer, there are reports that Thalapathy Vijay is in talks with A.R. Murugadoss for an upcoming movie.

