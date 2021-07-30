Sulochana Latkar's Birthday: Who Is This Legendary Marathi And Hindi Film Actor? Know More

Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities are celebrating their birthdays on July 30, 2021. The day also marks Sulochana Latkar's birthday, the legendary actor who epitomised the motherly role in Marathi and Hindi cinema after playing the lead in several Marathi films. The Padma Sri awardee actor is celebrating her 93rd birthday this year. Here are all the details about this legendary actor.

Who is Sulochana Latkar?

Actor Sulochana Latkar was born on July 30, 1928, in Belgaum, Bombay Presidency of British India. Latkar, who is professionally known as Sulochana, made her name in Marathi and Hindi film industries. She appeared in over 50 Marathi films and around 250 Hindi films. She has been awarded the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri. In 2004, Latkar was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. The Government of Maharashtra also awarded the Vahinichya Bangdya actor with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award.

Latkar's professional life

Sulochana Latkar was reportedly married at the early age of 14. She began her career as an actor at the age of 20. Latkar made her debut in 1946 and went on to play the lead actor in several films till 1961. She appeared in several Marathi films, including Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Sangtye Aika, Meeth Bhakar, Moti Manse, Laxmi Ali Ghara, and Jivacha Sakha. The actor was often paired with Ashok Kumar and Nazir Hussain in Hindi films. She further played several motherly roles in various Hindi films starring lead actors like Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, and Sunil Dutt. Latkar played the role of a mother or a close relative to late actor Sunil Dutt in several films, including Jhoola, Ek Phool, Heera, Reshma Aur Shera, Mehrbaan, and Jaani Dushman. In an interview, Sulochana also admitted that she loved playing the mother of Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, and Sunil Dutt. With Dev Anand, she did the films Pyar Mohobbat, Jhonny Mera Naam, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Amir Garib, Joshila, and Warrant. Films she starred in with Rajesh Khanna include Baharon Ke Sapne, Dil Daulat Duniya, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Kati Patang, Doli, Akraman, Prem Nagar, Aaye Milan Ki Bela, Majboor, Devar, Kahani Kismat Ki, and Azaad.

IMAGE: FILM HISTORY PICS' TWITTER

