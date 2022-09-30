Last Updated:

Suriya And Jyothika Win Hearts As They Support One Another For Their National Film Awards

At the National Film Awards ceremony, Suriya and Jyothika both bagged awards for their film Soorarai Pottru and won hearts as they supported one another. 

The 68th National Film Award ceremony recently took place at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. At the ceremony, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the awards and was accompanied by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The ceremony felicitated the films of 2020 after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the ceremony, Suriya Sivakumar and Jyothika both bagged awards for their film Soorarai Pottru and won hearts as they supported one another.

Suriya Sivakumar won the Best Actor Award for his 2020 film Soorarai Pottru. The actor shared the award with Ajay Devgn for his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. At the ceremony, Suriya arrived in a cream-coloured veshti and kurta and greeted the President of India. On the other hand, Jyothika received the Best Feature Film award for Soorarai Pottru as she served as its producer. 

While the audience and the couple's fans cheered for them, what caught their attention was how the two showcased their support for each other during the ceremony. As Suriya received the honour, Jyothika was spotted filming him on her own. The Jai Bhim star did the same for his actor-producer wife. 

Suriya on winning the Best Actor award

Soon after the ceremony, Suriya opened up about winning the award in an interview with ANI. The actor said, "Huge honour. Truly grateful to National Film Award jury & GoI. Lot of emotions running in my mind. I've a lot of people to thank."

He then thanked the film's director for making the film and revealed she worked on it for a decade. He also gave a shoutout to the film's team and thanked Jyothika, who put her heart in the film. He added he felt honoured to win the award in the presence of his entire family. "Getting goosebumps. Truly a moment which I'll never forget," Suriya added.

More about Soorarai Pottru

The film is closely based on the life of Captain G R Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. The film starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali and was helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad. The film bagged the award in three out of the four major categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Feature Film. 

