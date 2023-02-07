Suriya-Jyotika's Daughter Diya's Unseen Photos Go Viral

South couple Suriya and Jyotika are known for keeping their family life and two children Diya and Dev away from media attention but recently, pictures of the actress with their kids surfaced online and are now going viral on social media.

One of the pictures shows Jyotika smiling with her kids and a puppy in her hands. Diya, Suriya's older daughter, has garnered a lot of attention online as netizens noticed her transformation into a teenager.

In the other picture, Diya can be seen holding the puppy dressed in a casual t-shirt and grey pajamas.

Check out the pictures here:

More on Jyotika-Suriya's marriage

Jyotika first met Suriya on the set of Poovellam Kettupar in 1999. Their professional relationship quickly developed into friendship and then love. The couple eventually got hitched after a long relationship in 2006. They later welcomed a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev in 2007 and 2010 respectively.

Jyotika will next be seen in Kaathal alongside Mammootty. The movie is billed as a family drama and is being directed by Jeo Baby, best known for The Great Indian Kitchen.

The Jackpot actress is also gearing up for her Bollywood project titled Sri co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She shared the good news on her Instagram by posting a picture with film's producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and director Tushar.