Suriya Poses With Sachin Tendulkar In This Viral Pic, Fans Hail The GOATs

National Award-winning actor Suriya shared an image with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram recently. Fans of the Tamil star are loving this moment and the image is going viral on social media. Suriya was all smiles in the photo which he captioned, "Love and Respect." The image instantaneously garnered thousands of likes and several comments from the netizens.

Suriya shared the image with Sachin on Thursday morning and surprised the fans. It was a rare moment as two of the most loved Indian celebrities from different fields came together in one frame. Suriya's fans went 'OMG' in the comments section and shared their loving messages for the two GOATs.

Reacting to the image, a netizen commented, "Thalaivaa (sic)," and another one drew fire emojis. The image of Suriya with Sachin is being shared by the fan clubs and circulated widely on social media.

Suriya shooting for his next opposite Disha Patani

On the movies front, Suriya is busy with the shoot of his upcoming period film, tentatively titled Suriya 42. The movie stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani opposite him. Suriya is playing a double role in the film which will also be released in 3D. Fans are eagerly waiting for the title reveal and other updates on the upcoming project. It is directed by Siruthai Siva and also stars Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Kingsley, and Anand Raj. The music is by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie will be Disha's venture into the Tamil film industry.

Suriya will also make a brief appearance in the Bollywood remake of his critically acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru. The Hindi remake stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan. Writer-director Sudha Kongara is helming the Hindi remake of her Tamil original film.

Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake release date is yet to be announced.