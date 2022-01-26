Suriya Says Tamil Nadu's Tribal Community Benefited Due To Popularity Of 'Jai Bhim'

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim released last year on Amazon Prime Video and received widespread critical acclaim and was praised for highlighting the issues of the Tribal community of Tamil Nadu. Jai Bhim is based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K Chandru, it follows Senggeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe. In a recent interview, Suriya revealed that the movie's popularity benefited the Irular community.

'Tribal community benefitted from Jai Bhim's popularity'

In an interview with Variety, Suriya discussed about his movie Jai Bhim and revealed how the movie's popularity benefited the Irular community in Tamil Nadu. The actor revealed, "A week after the film began streaming on Nov. 2, 2021, the Chief Minister of the state ordered statistics on the tribal community to be collected and set a timeline of three months for them to be given a community certificate enabling them to access government-provided benefits, and land title deeds."

Suriya also spoke about the deal between Amazon Prime Video and his production house 2D and said, "This was the best thing which happened to all the films – we got a wonderful audience, we crossed borders, the language barrier, we’ve been able to release in five languages. And Amazon showed us the way how films can reach beyond borders. Right now, we see a lot more opportunities with Amazon.I would love to be a showrunner, be a part of it at every stage of the process."

More about Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim is based on the case fought by Justice K Chandru and follows Senggeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe. Rajakannu was arrested by the police and was later missing from the police station. Senggeni then seeks the help of an advocate Chandru to seek justice for her husband. It is currently the highest user-rated film on IMDb with a score of 9.3/10, and has become the first Indian film to achieve the feat. Jai Bhim, along with Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, are the two Indian films among the 276 feature films that are eligible for this year’s Academy Awards.