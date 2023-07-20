Suriya Starrer Kanguva's Budget Twice That Of Actor's Other Films?

Suriya starrer Kanguva has been in the news ever since its announcement in 2022. Time and again, the makers have shared several updates about the film. Fans are expecting a big reveal on Suriya's birthday on July 23. Meanwhile, reports related to Suriya's character are doing the rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Suriya starrer is reportedly a period drama.

The film is directed by Koratala Siva.

Suriya's film will also star Disha Patani in the lead role, marking her Tamil film debut.

Suriya's character in Kanguva needs 2hrs of makeup?

Anticipation around Suriya starrer Kanguva has been since its announcement. Fans eagerly wait for new updates about the film. Recently Film Industry Tracker Manobala Vijayan took to his Twitter handle to share some interesting information about the film.

In his Tweet, Manobala claimed that Suriya's film is going to be a grand 3D film, which is being made in ten languages. The film Industry tracker also claimed that the film's budget is double of Suriya's other films. According to his tweet, it takes Suriya a total time of two and a half hours every day to put makeup on for his character in the film.

(A screenshot of Film Industry Tracker Manobala Vijayan's tweet)

Other information shared by the Film Industry Tracker was that Suriya has been shooting for his film in a dense forest in Kodaikanal. The entire crew walked to the location and shot for the film at 6:30 in the morning. Reportedly, the entire period portion of the film is being shot in Kodaikanal. However, this information is based on Manobala's tweet, makers are yet to share any such update about the film.

New update expected on Suriya's birthday?

Suriya will be celebrating his 48th birthday on July 23. Fans had been anticipating that the makers of the film will unveil a new update about the film either on the actor's birthday eve on July 22 or his birthday on Sunday. However, on Thursday, the makers teased the first look of Suriya from Kanguva, confirming to share an update on the actor's birthday.