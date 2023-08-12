Suriya Visits Late Director Siddique’s House, Offers Condolences

Malayalam director Siddique passed away on August 8, which became a cause for grief for the entire industry. Siddique has made some of the most pivotal films in Malayalam cinema, which were remade in the likes of Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and other entertainment industries nationwide. Actor Suriya recently paid his respects to the late director.

Suriya offers condolences to Siddique’s family

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to social media and shared a set of pictures of Suriya visiting the filmmaker’s house. Reportedly, the actor offered condolences to his family. See the post here below.

Siddique worked with Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay together for their first collaboration together. The 2001 film, Friends, was also the first foray for Siddique in Tamil cinema.

Suriya’s memorable note on Siddique

Actor Suriya took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in order to share a letter to Siddique. He further mentioned his first film with the director and wrote, "Friends was an important film for me in many ways. Siddique sir was inherently an encouraging man who would compliment actors even if we did a small improvement to the scene. He would convey his observations on my performance with a lot of unconditional love, both during the shoot and at the edit." He explained that it was the first time he looked forward to coming on a movie set.

The actor recalled that the filmmaker was a polite and kind person and never raised his voice at anyone on the set. Suriya revealed that Siddique taught him how to enjoy the process of filmmaking and have a good laugh about it. He further expressed gratitude and thanked the filmmaker for giving him the confidence he needed and the strength he required.