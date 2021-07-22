Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan's First Look Unveiled Just Before His B'day; Fans Go Gaga

The filmmakers of the tentatively titled flick, Suriya 40, have unveiled its first-look video on their official Twitter handle. The film has now been titled Etharkkum Thunindhavanor and a day before its lead actor, Suriya's birthday, the team dropped the teaser of this much-anticipated film. The first look of the South superstar shows him flashing an intense look as a gangster. The video has been unveiled on the special occasion of his 46th birthday which has left his fans very excited.

Fans go gaga over Suriya 40 aka Etharkkum Thunindhavan's first-look

In the short video, Suriya can be seen sporting a lungi [wrap on] and a shirt. His hair is kept long and he can be seen sporting a beard as well. The video clip also shows him flaunting an intense look on his face as he carries a sword with him, making him look like the ultimate warrior.

As soon as the first-look of the Soorarai Pottru was unveiled, many of his fans and Twitter followers rushed to drop their comments and express their excitement. Several fans also dropped their advance birthday messages in their comments. A fan tweeted, "Thalaiva mass" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one penned, "Thalaivaaaa '#EtharkkumThunindhavan' Masss title anna!!!" with fire emoticons. A netizen chipped in, "The wait is over", while another one added, "Sureshot blockbuster" with OK gesture emoji.

Helmed by Pandiraj, the film is said to be a rural entertainer. The filming of Etharkkum Thunindhavan was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The cast and crew members resumed filming for the upcoming flick post lockdown. Apart from Suriya, Etharkkum Thunindhavan also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sathyaraj in the lead roles. Pandiraj's frequent partner and music composer, D Imman has given his music to the film. Suriya 40 also marks Pandiraj's third collaboration with Suriya after Pasanga 2, and Kadaikutty Singam. Suriya played the lead in Pasanga 2, however just made a cameo appearance in Kadaikutty Singam. As the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam actor waits for the release of his latest film, he also has several other projects such as Rocketry, and Vaadivaasal in his pipeline.

