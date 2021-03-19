Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection: Check Out The Lifetime Earnings Of The Film

Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which released on October 2, 2019, had received mixed reviews from both audience and the critics. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection was reasonably good in the initial weeks but it declined after a while. The movie completed its 50-day run on November 20, 2019, and the collections seemed to cease on the same day.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the highest big-budget movies of Tollywood. In the initial weeks, the film did really well in both the domestic and international box office. However, the mixed reviews and negative word-of-mouth caused a major decline in the box-office collection. According to a report by IBTimes, the movie collected approximately Rs 240.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office throughout its lifetime while another report by Pinkvilla suggests that the domestic collection of the movie halted at 143 crores. The film approximately had a budget of more than Rs 270-300 crores.

Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy may have stayed in theatres for more than fifty days but it wasn't able to recover its total budget. The movie has become another big Tollywood disaster after Saaho. The film was released in several languages however it wasn't able to recover its complete expenses. The movie fared well but its business was not up to the expected mark.

The film became the fourth highest-grossing movie of Tollywood after the Baahubali movie series and Saaho but it still wasn't able to gain complete success at the box-office. The movie has reportedly returned around Rs 141.40 crore and has recovered seventy per cent of its investment. Ram Charan who made Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy under his production banner Konidela Productions had invested over Rs 270 crore on the production and promotion of the movie and the film fetched him more than 200 crores from the sale of its global theatrical rights

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy revolves around the story of an Indian Independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought the British East India Company. The film features several stars like Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannah, Amitabh Bachchan, and several others. The film was directed by Surender Reddy.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy