'Take A Bow, Champion': Mahesh Babu Wishes Mithali Raj On Achieving 'incredible Feat'

Mithali Raj's big moment of scoring 10,000 runs in Women's cricket has earned her wishes from the country. The cricketer received a special congratulation from Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu. On March 13, 2021, the actor took to his Twitter handle to praise the captain of the Indian Women's cricket team. He said that the sports star has made everyone proud and told her that she has many more feats to achieve.

His tweet read, "Congratulations on the incredible feat @M_Raj03! You've made all of us proud and there's more to come!! Take a bow, champion!" Responding to Mahesh Babu's tweet, Mithali wrote, "Thank you so much".

Mahesh Babu congratulates Mithali Raj on her feat

Mithali Raj breached the milestone in her 212th ODI match. Currently, she is playing in a series against South Africa in which she attained the achievement in the third match. She is the second female cricketer to reach the goal. England's Charlotte Edwards is the first.

Other celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Anup Soni and Kangana Ranaut also congratulated Mithali on the win. Farhan tweeted, "Congratulations @M_Raj03 .. fantastic achievement.. onwards & upwards". Kangana Ranaut's tweet read, "@M_Raj03 congratulations maam ... you make our country so proud." Take a look at their tweets below.

@M_Raj03 congratulations maam ... you make our country so proud ðŸ¥°ðŸ™ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 12, 2021

The cricketer is set to receive her own biopic very soon. Titled Shabaash Mithu, the movie will be helmed by filmmaker Rahul Dholakia. The director too took to Twitter to congratulate the cricketer on her feat. He tweeted, "Wow !!! Incredible !! You make us all so proud @M_Raj03 !!". Check out his tweet below.

Wow !!! Incredible !! You make us all so proud @M_Raj03 !! ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ŒðŸ½ðŸ‘ŒðŸ½ðŸ‘ŒðŸ½ https://t.co/zN0j905X7S — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) March 12, 2021

About Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj started playing cricket at the mere age of 10. The captain of the ODI cricket team was the first Indian player to score 2000 runs in T20s after reaching the achievement in the 2018 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup. Mithali is also the only cricketer to score seven 50s consistently in ODIs. In WODIs, Mithali Raj has the record for the most number of half-centuries. In 2017, she became the only cricketer to complete 6000 runs in WODIs. Mithali Raj was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2003. The cricketer has also received the Padma Shri in 2015.