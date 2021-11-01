Tamannaah Bhatia has a number of films lined and reports suggest that the actor has bagged yet another project. The Maestro actor has reportedly been roped in as the female lead opposite megastar Chiranjeevi in the movie Bholaa Shankar. Also, actor Keerthy Suresh has been confirmed to play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the movie.

Tamannaah Bhatia to star opposite Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar?

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in for Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar. The megastar reportedly wanted to cast a female lead who was good at both dancing and acting and Bhatia seemed like a perfect fit. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's sister in the movie. The movie will be helmed by Meher Ramesh and the official announcement of the movie was made on the megastar's birthday by Mahesh Babu.

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu🤗 Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu



May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Bhatia was recently seen in the movie, Maestro, the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Hindi movie Andhadhun. Tamannah took on Tabu's role in the movie and via her Instagram wrote that she was honoured to step into Tabu's shoes. She wrote, "This was the first day of Maestro. This was also the day we locked the look for my character in the movie. Looking back, this movie is so special to me - not only because it has been made with a lot of love and care, but also because I had the honour to step into Tabu mam’s @tabutiful rendition of Simran."

The actor will next be seen in Anil Ravipudi's F3, a sequel to the 2019 superhit film F2: Fun and Frustration. She will also be seen in the romantic drama film Gurthunda Seethakalam, it is a remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. The actor has also been roped as the female lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the Hindi movie Bole Chudiyan. Bhatia will next play the lead role in the Telugu remake of the superhit Hindi film Queen. The movie is titled That Is Mahalakshmi and also stars Shibani Dandekar, Roopa Lakshmi, Samarth Ashok Hegde, Geetanjali and CVL Narasimha Rao in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela/@tamannaahspeaks