Last Updated:

Tamannaah Bhatia to Star Opposite Chiranjeevi In 'Bholaa Shankar'?

As per the latest reports, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Bholaa Shankar'.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela/@tamannaahspeaks


Tamannaah Bhatia has a number of films lined and reports suggest that the actor has bagged yet another project. The Maestro actor has reportedly been roped in as the female lead opposite megastar Chiranjeevi in the movie Bholaa Shankar. Also, actor Keerthy Suresh has been confirmed to play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the movie.

Tamannaah Bhatia to star opposite Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar?

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in for Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar. The megastar reportedly wanted to cast a female lead who was good at both dancing and acting and Bhatia seemed like a perfect fit. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's sister in the movie. The movie will be helmed by Meher Ramesh and the official announcement of the movie was made on the megastar's birthday by Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, Bhatia was recently seen in the movie, Maestro, the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Hindi movie Andhadhun. Tamannah took on Tabu's role in the movie and via her Instagram wrote that she was honoured to step into Tabu's shoes. She wrote, "This was the first day of Maestro. This was also the day we locked the look for my character in the movie. Looking back, this movie is so special to me - not only because it has been made with a lot of love and care, but also because I had the honour to step into Tabu mam’s @tabutiful rendition of Simran."

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia & Gopichand starrer 'Seetimaarr' to get theatrical release on THIS date

The actor will next be seen in Anil Ravipudi's F3, a sequel to the 2019 superhit film F2: Fun and Frustration. She will also be seen in the romantic drama film Gurthunda Seethakalam, it is a remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. The actor has also been roped as the female lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the Hindi movie Bole Chudiyan. Bhatia will next play the lead role in the Telugu remake of the superhit Hindi film Queen. The movie is titled That Is Mahalakshmi and also stars Shibani Dandekar, Roopa Lakshmi, Samarth Ashok Hegde, Geetanjali and CVL Narasimha Rao in supporting roles.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia shells out fitness goals in early morning workout video; WATCH

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela/@tamannaahspeaks

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia to reprise Tabu's role in 'Maestro': 'Honoured to step into her shoes'
READ | Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys lavish dinner and a Qawwali performance with 'F3' crew

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Tamannaah Bhatia, Chiranjeevi, Bholaa Shankar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com