Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Endukante... Premanta!' Completes 9 Years, Twitterati Celebrates

Tamannaah Bhatia and Ram Pothineni's Endukante... Premanta! completes nine years today. The Telugu rom-com, helmed by A. Karunakaran was a hit among fans when it released on June 8, 2012. Fans took to their Twitter accounts to celebrate the occasion.
The movie revolved around Tamannaah and Ram's characters who are star-crossed lovers. They experience life and death together but are unable to express their love for each other due to various obstacles. When they are reunited in a new life, they fight to continue to show their love.
The film was produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and was bankrolled by Sri Sravanthi Movies. The music was provided by G. V. Prakash Kumar. The movie's cinematography was managed by I. Andrew. It was dubbed in Tamil with the title Yen Endral Kadhal Enben! The cast of Endukante... Premanta! saw a lineup of many celebrities including Richard Rishi, Suman, Sayaji Shinde, Y. Kasi Viswanath, Anu Hasan, Brahmanandam, Satya Krishnan, Kona Venkat and many others. The film was originally based on the American movie Just Like Heaven, which was released in 2005 starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Ram Pothineni's movie was celebrated by their fans. They shared their favourite moments from the movie and called it a "Cult classic love story". Many even prompted that the two actors must reunite and make another movie together. G.V. Prakash Kumar's music was also appreciated by fans.
Many fans even expressed that the movie had become one of their favourites or the years. "I lost count how many times I saw the movie a beautiful love story of Shravanti and Ram always stay in my heart", said one fan. They even shared their artworks based on the movie and its characters. "A movie which has a different fan base in the romantic genre it taught us the real meaning of love. Let's Celebrate it in a different way", tweeted another fan. The hashtag "Endukante Premanta" has already been tweeted more than 1,500 times and became one of the trending hashtags on the microblogging site.
#9YearsForEndukantePremanta— Sneha Kapoor (@tamannahspeakz) June 8, 2021
Everyone's Favourite - Cult Classic Love Story Endukante Premanta Hits 9 Years! ❤️ @tamannaahspeaks ♡ @ramsayz
How Many Of You Want To See Them Together Again?#RAmPOthineni #TamannaahBhatia #Tamannaah pic.twitter.com/qQBTTRu8L7
9 Years For Endukante Premanta ♥️— Manu Reddyyy (@Manu_Reddyyy) June 8, 2021
Feel Good Love Story 😍 Stylish @ramsayz
Chill out Dance Matram 👌🔥🔥😎
#9YearsForEndukantePremanta #RAmPOthineni pic.twitter.com/eLFSYWQrFx
#RAmPOthineni is Trending in India 🔥— RAPO tweets ♻️ (@RAPOtweets) June 8, 2021
9 years for @ramsayz's Beautiful Love and Family Entertainer #EndukantePremanta !!❤#9YearsForEndukantePremanta 🦋@SravanthiMovies @tamannaahspeaks pic.twitter.com/dmI5zlRb0M
A movie which has a different fan base in romantic genre it taught us the real meaning of love. Let's Celebrate it in different way. ❤️❤️#EndukantePremanta— Ram Pothineni Fans Bihar (@RAmFansBihar) June 8, 2021
Let's remember and Celebrate #9YearsOfEndukantePremanta #RAmPOthineni #RAPO @gvprakash @tamannaahspeaks @SravanthiMovies pic.twitter.com/K00nc7ANUz
It's already 9 Years for this Beautiful New age Love story!♥️— Ram Fans Association (@rfahyd) June 8, 2021
Everyone's favourite and heart touching movie #EndukantePremanta #RAmPOthineni @tamannaahspeaks @SravanthiMovies
Can't stop mentioning @gvprakash 's amazing songs!🧡#9YearsForEndukantePremanta pic.twitter.com/rux0cUC6pD
9 Years for the Energetic Star @ramsayz 's Cult Classic #EndukantePremanta 😍❤️— Venkat Naidu (@Always_Venkat_) June 8, 2021
A Feel Good & Heart Touching Love Story!@gvprakash 's Music 💘@tamannaahspeaks @SravanthiMovies #Karunakaran #RAmPOthineni #9YearsForEndukantePremanta pic.twitter.com/dnueHrNRKi
It's 9 Years for USTAAD @ramsayz 's Classy Heart Warming Love Story #EndukantePremanta 💛💙— KumaraSwamy (@RampothineniDHR) June 8, 2021
Let's remember and Celebrate #9YearsOfEndukantePremanta with our memories ✨#RAmPOthineni @gvprakash @tamannaahspeaks @SravanthiMovies pic.twitter.com/NRI2PEREZ9
Interval Truth Revealing daggara @ramsayz Oyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy— Sankar SRee (@SankarSree3) June 4, 2021
Anagaaane Oche BGM 🙏💛
You just Stolen the Hearts Darling @gvprakash ❤
Never Lose Goosebumps watching that Scene 🖤
RAPO - GV Combo for Tamil Bilingual Movies 🙏😍#RAmPOthineni #GvPrakash#EndukantePremanta 💙 pic.twitter.com/BPVTFjVjcz
9 years for @ramsayz's— HD HUNKS📸 (@HdHunks_) June 8, 2021
Classic Beautiful love entertainer #EndukantePremanta.♥️#9YearsForEndukantePremanta@SravanthiMovies @tamannaahspeaks #Karunakaran #SravanthiRaviKishore @gvprakash @konavenkat99 #RAmPOthineni #RAPO pic.twitter.com/y6bjwTwHjy
9 years of my favorite movie 🥰❤— Sahithya (@bsahithya13) June 8, 2021
I lost count how many times I saw the movie 😩☺ a beautiful love story of Shravanti and Ram always stay in my heart😍🥰#EndukantePremanta#RAmPOthineni #TamannaahBhatia
