Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Endukante... Premanta!' Completes 9 Years, Twitterati Celebrates

Tamannaah Bhatia and Ram Pothineni's Endukante... Premanta! completes nine years today. The Telugu rom-com, helmed by A. Karunakaran was a hit among fans when it released on June 8, 2012. Fans took to their Twitter accounts to celebrate the occasion.

The movie revolved around Tamannaah and Ram's characters who are star-crossed lovers. They experience life and death together but are unable to express their love for each other due to various obstacles. When they are reunited in a new life, they fight to continue to show their love.

The film was produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and was bankrolled by Sri Sravanthi Movies. The music was provided by G. V. Prakash Kumar. The movie's cinematography was managed by I. Andrew. It was dubbed in Tamil with the title Yen Endral Kadhal Enben! The cast of Endukante... Premanta! saw a lineup of many celebrities including Richard Rishi, Suman, Sayaji Shinde, Y. Kasi Viswanath, Anu Hasan, Brahmanandam, Satya Krishnan, Kona Venkat and many others. The film was originally based on the American movie Just Like Heaven, which was released in 2005 starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo.

Twitter celebrates 9 years of Endukante... Premanta!

Tamannaah Bhatia and Ram Pothineni's movie was celebrated by their fans. They shared their favourite moments from the movie and called it a "Cult classic love story". Many even prompted that the two actors must reunite and make another movie together. G.V. Prakash Kumar's music was also appreciated by fans.

Many fans even expressed that the movie had become one of their favourites or the years. "I lost count how many times I saw the movie a beautiful love story of Shravanti and Ram always stay in my heart", said one fan. They even shared their artworks based on the movie and its characters. "A movie which has a different fan base in the romantic genre it taught us the real meaning of love. Let's Celebrate it in a different way", tweeted another fan. The hashtag "Endukante Premanta" has already been tweeted more than 1,500 times and became one of the trending hashtags on the microblogging site.

9 Years For Endukante Premanta ♥️



Feel Good Love Story 😍 Stylish @ramsayz



Chill out Dance Matram 👌🔥🔥😎



#9YearsForEndukantePremanta #RAmPOthineni pic.twitter.com/eLFSYWQrFx — Manu Reddyyy (@Manu_Reddyyy) June 8, 2021

A movie which has a different fan base in romantic genre it taught us the real meaning of love. Let's Celebrate it in different way. ❤️❤️#EndukantePremanta

Let's remember and Celebrate #9YearsOfEndukantePremanta #RAmPOthineni #RAPO @gvprakash @tamannaahspeaks @SravanthiMovies pic.twitter.com/K00nc7ANUz — Ram Pothineni Fans Bihar (@RAmFansBihar) June 8, 2021

Interval Truth Revealing daggara @ramsayz Oyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Anagaaane Oche BGM 🙏💛



You just Stolen the Hearts Darling @gvprakash ❤



Never Lose Goosebumps watching that Scene 🖤



RAPO - GV Combo for Tamil Bilingual Movies 🙏😍#RAmPOthineni #GvPrakash#EndukantePremanta 💙 pic.twitter.com/BPVTFjVjcz — Sankar SRee (@SankarSree3) June 4, 2021

9 years of my favorite movie 🥰❤

I lost count how many times I saw the movie 😩☺ a beautiful love story of Shravanti and Ram always stay in my heart😍🥰#EndukantePremanta#RAmPOthineni #TamannaahBhatia — Sahithya (@bsahithya13) June 8, 2021

Image: Still from Endukante... Premanta!

