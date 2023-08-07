Tamil Actor Abbas Opens Up About His Relationship With Vishal: He Spread Lies About Me

Abbas is back in the limelight after a hiatus of nearly eight years. The actor rose to fame with his debut Tamil film Kadhal Desam in 1996. However, he quit acting as he got bored and wasn't enjoying his work. Now, as the actor has returned to India, he has been interacting with the media regarding the struggles he faced. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on his equation with actor Vishal with whom he reportedly had a conflict for the past few years.

Abbas was last seen in the 2015 Malayalam film Pachakkallam.

After quitting, the actor relocated to New Zealand with his family.

Abbas on his relationship with Vishal

Speaking to Galatta Tamil, the actor said that during the second season of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), Vishal started "spreading lies" about the actor and "corrupted others". However, he had forgiven the actor a long time ago, and if he ever crosses the path with Vishal, he would greet him with a "Hi". But would not form a close bond with the Thupparivaalan actor.

(Abbas has also acted with Kamal Haasan in Hey Ram | Image: IMDb)

"Perhaps, one day, he will have a moment of realisation and understanding. Ultimately, he is still a part of the (film industry) family. Even amidst differences, a family remains a family,” Abbas concluded.

Abbas recalls working at a petrol pump after quitting films

After quitting the film industry, Abbas relocated to New Zealand with his family. He decided to start a business there, which his wife would handle. In the meantime, Abbas thought he would do menial jobs to support his family. From working at a petrol pump to working at a construction site, he did it all.

Meanwhile, Abbas has returned to Tamil Nadu's Chennai with his family. On the work front, he was last seen in the Malayalam film Pachakkallam in 2015.