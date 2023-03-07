Tamil Actor Anicka Vijayi Vikramman Shares Photos Of Bruises, Claims Ex-boyfriend Hit Her

Anicka Vijayi Vikramman, Tamil actor, took to her social media handle and claimed that her ex-boyfriend brutally hit her. Anicka, on Monday, shared a couple of pictures of herself with fatal injuries on her face. A blood clot around her eyes could also be seen.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I ve been receiving threatening calls and me and my family is being degraded continuously."

She added, "The last pic was clicked before my ex-boyfriend's attack on me I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it’s in the past. I'll start posting pics from this week. I missed insta."

'My ex tortured me mentally and physically'

The actor also shared a long note in which she claimed her boyfriend tortured her both mentally and physically. Her note read, "I was unfortunately in a relationship with a man Mr.Anoop Pillai for few years who had tortured me mentally and towards the end physically. I have never met a human this insecure and manipulative who has been threatening me even after all that he did."

"I never in my wildest dream thought he would do this to me. I had complained to the cops in Bangalore the 2nd time he hit me, (1st time was in Chennai he fell on my feet and cried and it was stupid of me to let it go), the 2nd time he did it was of no use as he paid the cops money and they asked me to settle the matter which inturn gave him the confidence to plan this attack on me."

Anicka further spoke about her boyfriend being over-possessive. She shared he had broken her phone to avoid her from going on shoots. The actor's account is however unverified.

Check out her full note below:

Anicka also revealed that her ex has constantly been threatening her and her family. She also mentioned that her family had no clue about her misery. The actor also said that she has moved on and has "filed a complaint with the cops." Anicka informed her fans that now she has completely recovered and is back at work.