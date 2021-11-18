Tamil Actor Silambarasan Breaks Down Into Tears In Event Ahead Of 'Maanaadu' Release

Renowned Tamil actor Silambarasan has been making waves in the South film industry since earlier this year as his actioner Eeswaran was highly appreciated by the fans. Making a comeback with a more intense action-packed flick, the actor is all set to entertain his fans in his forthcoming venture Maanaadu. While the trailer and the star-studded cast was enough to gather hype around the hype, a video of the actor breaking down while addressing his fans has been making rounds on the internet.

Maanaadu actor Silambarasan breaks down

The video that has been making rounds on the internet was shot at the pre-release event where the 38-year-old, fondly called Simbu, addressed his fans. Appearing overwhelmed by their reaction and support for his film, the actor broke down and heartily acknowledged his supporters' constant love for him. He stated, ''I will manage the problems, but you (fans) take care of me"

The crowd erupted into cheers and started hailing the actor upon seeing him break down in tears. The event was held in Chennai where the director Venkat Prabhu also addressed the crowd. Producer Thyagarajan along with the cast and crew was also present at the event.

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the director of the film revealed that the fans will witness a seven minutes long tear-jerking scene in the film. He also praised the cast of the film and the musicians responsible for the sound score to set the perfect tone of the movie. He said,

''There's a seven-minute scene in Maanaadu that leaves me in tears every time I watch it. STR is a born actor and Yuvan's music has set the right mood to the scene further. Yuvan always gives his best for Simbu''.

More on Maanaadu

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film will be released on November 25. Along with Silambarasan, it will also feature actors like Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, S. A. Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren and S. J. Suryah who will be seen playing the role of an antagonist.

Other than Maanaadu, Simbu will also appear in Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming action-drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. This venture would mark the duo's third collaboration.

Image: Instagram/@silambarasantrofficial