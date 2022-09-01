Tamil Film Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran Ties Knot With Actor Mahalakshmi; See Pics

In a surprising turn of events, South producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran tied the knot with popular actor Mahalakshmi. The development came to the notice of fans after the latter shared pictures from their wedding on her social media space. The pics saw the duo dressed in their traditional attires as they performed wedding rituals.

Producer Ravinder Chandrasekar marries actor Mahalakshmi

On Thursday, actor Mahalakshmi took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her wedding ceremony with film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran. The couple performed their wedding rituals in an intimate ceremony which was attended by their close family members and friends. While Mahalakshmi donned a heavy red coloured saree teamed with a green-coloured blouse and authentic gold jewellery, the producer opted for a white shirt and trousers. Take a look:

The first picture saw Chandrasekaran performing a wedding ritual, while in the second picture, the couple could be seen posing as they hold each other's hands. Sharing the pictures, the actor penned a heartfelt caption, reading, "I am lucky to have you in my life.. You fill up my life with your warm love.. Love you Ammu".

The film producer also shared pics on his Instagram handle and wrote, "If we get a girl like Mahalakshmi, they will say that life is good..., But did that Mahalakshmi get life... Coming soon live in FAT MAN FACTS. Kutty story with my wife."

In another post, creative producer Pradeep R Chinna shared a clip from one of the rituals of their wedding ceremony and captioned it, "Finally you are married Mr Boss baby. Wishing you guys the best ahead and happy life @ravindarchandrasekaran @mahalakshmi_actress_official #libraravi #libraravindran #mahalakshmishankar".

More about the couple

Producer, director, and actor, Ravindar Chandrasekaran has primarily worked in the Tamil cinema business. Markandeyanum Magalir Kallurium and Murungaikai Chips are two well-known films that Ravindar has contributed to. His previous film to hit the theatres was Markandeyanum Magalir Kallurium in the year 2022.

On the other hand, Mahalakshmi is a television serial actress, and video jockey, who works in the Tamil film industry. She started her career as a video jockey with the Sun Music channel. She also worked in many TV serials like Yamirukka Bayamen, Arasi, Chellamay, Vani Rani, Pillai Nila, Vilas, and Anbe Vaa.

