Tejaswini Pandit Pays 'artistic Tribute' To COVID-19 Warriors For 'working Selflessly'

Marathi actor Tejaswini Pandit has been paying a tribute to the Coronavirus warriors in the frontline through her Instagram posts. On the occasion of Navratri, Tejaswini Pandit has been sharing various posts every day, along with a write up in the caption. So far, the actor has paid a tribute to doctors, BMC workers, policemen and farmers through digital paintings and illustrations.

Tejaswini Pandit pays tribute to COVID warriors

Tejaswini Pandit had turned into a BMC worker as she paid a tribute to COVID-19 warriors on the occasion of the third day of Navratri. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote a few lines with the post. She wrote," तृतीया....मला ना lockdown ची सुट्टी, ना work from home ची मुभा, तुझ्या स्वच्छ श्वासासाठी, देह हा माझा सदैव उभा,देह हा माझा सदैव उभा..."(sic) (Third day...I don’t have a lockdown nor a holiday. Nor do I have a wfh privilege. I have been working to breath fresher air..I have been standing for you..) . Through her post, Tejaswini Pandit spoke on behalf of the BMC worker seen in the picture.

Also Read: Montenegro Imposes Tougher Coronavirus Restrictions

She said that the workers did not get any lockdown, nor any holiday or the privilege of working from home. The actor wrote that work is worship for these BMC workers and they stood tall and dedicated throughout the tough times. Along with the post, Tejaswini Pandit also wrote a disclaimer stating that her posts during Navratri are an artistic tribute on behalf of all COVID-19 warriors who have been working selflessly.

Also Read: Trump Says Of Coronavirus: I Got It, Now I'm Here

There are other similar posts on Tejaswini Pandit's Instagram. She paid a tribute to doctors who have been risking their lives in treating patients tirelessly. She also paid tributes to the policemen who have been helping the government for letting things run seamlessly in the country. On the work front, Tejaswini Pandit last appeared in the film Ye Re Ye Re Paisa. She played the character of Babali in the film. The film was a commercially hit Marathi movie that released in 2018.

Also Read: 549 New Coronavirus Cases In Pune District

Also Read: 1,233 New Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai, 45 Deaths

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.