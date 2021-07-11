Telugu Actor-filmmaker-critic Kathi Mahesh Succumbs To Injuries, Tollywood Pays Tribute

Telugu actor, filmmaker and critic, Kathi Mahesh succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, July 10. As per reports, the actor breathed his last at 4 pm. The critic was battling for his life in a private hospital in Chennai, after being severely injured due to a road accident on June 26.

The 44-year-old critic sustained grievous injuries when his Innova car collided with a truck on Chennai- Kolkata highway in Nellore district, Chennai. The car, driven by his friend, underwent a rear-end collision with a container truck at Chandrasekarapuram, Kodavalur. Mahesh was rushed to a hospital and had been undergoing medical care.

According to reports, he suffered multiple injuries on face and head. While, many believed the film critic would survive, his health condition was serious since Friday night and he passed away next day due to breathing issues.

Reportedly, the Andhra Pradesh government had allotted a fund of 17 lakh for his treatment.

Tollywood mourns Kathi Mahesh's death

Telugu Actor Nani took to Twitter to express grief over the actor's demise. In a tweet, he wrote, "Shocked to hear that Kathi Mahesh Gaaru passed away. From what I’ve seen, he always tried to encourage films with unique content through his reviews. Strength to his family and friends."



Many other people from the industry and his fans paid tributes to him on social media.



Shocked & saddened to hear the news about the demise of #KathiMahesh garu. My deep condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace!

#KathiMahesh is no more.

Actor’s Career

The actor was last seen in the movie Krack, alongside Ravi Teja and Shruti Hassan. He was known for his roles in movies like-- Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu, Kobbari Matta, Hrudaya Kaleyam. He also made a movie in 2015 called, Persaratu. He had a great understanding of filmmaking and was renowned as a critic also.

He got famous after participating as a contestant in Telugu Big Boss season 1. He was a visionary and was the co-writer of the film, ‘Minugurulu’, which became the “first Telugu movie whose script was preserved in the Oscar Library’s permanent core collection and the first Telugu film to be selected for the Academy Awards. He made his debut in the film industry with the movie Hrudaya Kaleyam.

