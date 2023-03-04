Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj And Bhuma Mounika Reddy Get Married In Traditional Ceremony

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj tied the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy in Hyderabad. They got married in the presence of friends and family members at actress Manchu Lakshmi's home in Film Nagar in the city. Images of the newlywed couple have been doing the rounds on social media.

Manchu and Bhuma complemented each other in traditional outfits. They posed together as husband and wife and also got snapped with their family members.

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy's wedding pics are out

In the wedding pictures, Manchu Manoj wore a beige coloured kurta with veshti. Bhuma Mounika Reddy made for a pretty bride in a red and yellow silk saree which she wore with a red blouse. She completed her bridal look with heavy gold jewellery, jhumkas and mangtika. The couple sought the blessings of those present as they embark on this new journey in life.

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy perform wedding rituals

In the candid moments captured from their wedding ceremony, Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy performed the traditional rituals. In a picture they were snapped with white garlands. In a separate instance, Manchu tied the mangalsutra around Bhuma's neck. The beautiful wedding ceremony pictures are being showered with love by the fans.

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy were married previously to other people but got divorced. Manchu wed Pranathi Reddy in 2015. They separated in 2019. Bhuma was married to a Bengaluru-based man and also has a son from her first marriage.