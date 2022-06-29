Telugu Actor Meena's Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away; R Sarath Kumar Mourns Untimely Demise

Actor Meena Durairaj, professionally known as Meena is among the notable artists from the South Indian film industry. It was recently revealed that the actor’s husband, Vidyasagar passed away due to a lung-related ailment. While numerous fans extended their condolences to the actor on the demise of her husband, even celebrities took to social media to express their grief.

Telugu actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passes away

As per various media reports, it was revealed that Telugu actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away reportedly due to lung-related ailments after suffering from COVID-19 recently.

While numerous fans and celebrity artists dropped their condolences on social media, even R Sarath Kumar took to his Twitter handle and extended his heartfelt condolences to Meena and her family. He wrote, “It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace.” (sic)

It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/VHJ58o1cwP — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) June 28, 2022

Many young people are dying with no reasons since last year. May his soul rest in peace. — CL (@CLClekha) June 28, 2022

Stay strong — Nadesh Raja (@nadesh_raja_) June 28, 2022

Heart felt condolences to the bereaved family. May the departed soul attain sadgati 🙏 — SUBRAMANIYAN S (@SUBRAMANIYANS2) June 28, 2022

Meena got married to Vidyasagar in 2009 and has an 11-year-old daughter named Nainika. While Meena began her career in the film industry as a child artist, even her daughter, Nainika walked in her mother’s footsteps and made her debut with the film Theri. On the other hand, Meena has been a part of numerous movies in her career namely Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu, President Gari Pellam, Punya Bhoomi Naa Desam, Drushyam 2, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, and many more.

Image: Twitter/@realsarathkumar