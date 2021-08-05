Thala Ajith Shares Special Message With His Fans As He Completes 30 Years In The Industry

South Indian actor Thala Ajith completed 30 years in the film industry recently. As Thala Ajith accomplished the feat he shared a special message with his fans on the occasion. The actors' publicist Suresh Chandra shared the message via his Twitter handle, through the message Ajith thanked all his fans for making him what he is today and for always supporting him.

Thala Ajith shares a special message for fans as he completes 30 years in films

Thala Ajith has been always been away from social media and does not have any social media account. But as he completed 30 years in the industry, he shared a message for his fans and thanked them for their support. Ajith's publicist Suresh Chandra took to his Twitter and shared the message. It read "Mr Ajith Kumar's message on his 30th year in the film industry Fans, Haters & Neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the Love from fans, the hate from the haters & the unbiased views of the Neutrals. Live & Let live! Unconditional Love Always!! Ajith Kumar."

Mr Ajith Kumar's message on his 30th year in the film industry



Fans, Haters & Neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the Love from fans, the hate from the haters & the unbaised views of the Neutrals.

Live & Let live!

Unconditional Love Always!!

Ajith Kumar — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) August 5, 2021

Thala Ajith in Valimai

Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @Suresh Chandra #NiravShah @thisisysr #PowerisStateofMind. pic.twitter.com/Jpr0sBucRe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 11, 2021

Thala Ajith is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus with the upcoming action film Valimai. On July 11, movie producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the first look posters of the film. Boney Kapoor took to his social media to release the first-look posters of the actor. As he shared the poster he wrote "Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank the entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth@Suresh Chandra #NiravShah@thisisysr #Power is State of Mind." The movie will also star Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Thala Ajith's racing career

Thala Ajith became a race driver, competing in prestigious circuits in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. He is among the few Indians to race in the International arena and in Formula championships. He drove in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and placed fourth in the race. He raced in the 2010 Formula 2 Championship along with two other Indians, Armaan Ebrahim and Parthiva Sureshwaren.

Image: Thala Ajith's fan page Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.