Thalapathy 65 First Look Poster Garners Rave Reviews; #BeastSecondLook Trends On Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay would be starring in the lead role in the movie Beast. The second look of the movie was released on June 22 on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. In the Beast second look poster, Vijay is seen holding a bullet in his mouth as he loads a gun and a rifle is also spotted kept on the ground. The poster has a background of helicopters flying causing a sand storm. The poster has set the Internet on fire and fans have been sharing their excitement for the movie.

Twitteratis have been going gaga over Beast second look poster. From sending in wishes on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday by appreciating him in the look poster to calling him a 'real beast', fans have been doing it all. One of the users commented, "Woov never Expected this Kind of poster #BeastSecondLook Ultimate Happy birthday to the Man of Inspiration Thalapathy @actorvijay sir Always Inspiring us with your Films. Hope you have a Wonderful year Ahead Waiting for #Beast". The excitement among fans was clearly seen as the hashtag #BeastSecondLook made it to the trending list of Twitter.

Fans' reactions to Beast Second look

Thalapathy65 titled #Beast, what a surprise it has turned out to be after all the guesses for the past two days! pic.twitter.com/ERx7nTek5P — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) June 21, 2021

Both first and second look are amazing and mass.

Thankyou sun pictures and director Nelson Anna for showing our Thalapathy as mass🔥🔥🔥.

Wishes to Thalapathy 65- Beast pic.twitter.com/0NaRFGI29n — 🆅 🅹🅾🅴🅻🆁🅰🅹 (@JoelrajV) June 21, 2021

Woov never Expected this Kind of poster #BeastSecondLook Ultimate 👌💥 Happy birthday to the Man of Inspiration Thalapathy @actorvijay sir ❤️ Always Inspiring us with your Films. Hope you have a Wonderful year Ahead Waiting for #Beast 😎 pic.twitter.com/gC6JVu4TK5 — Teju Ashwini (@TejuAshwiniOff) June 21, 2021

Earlier, on June 21, Thalapathy 65 first look poster was released. In the first look, Vijay Thalapathy was spotted holding a rifle in his hand with a background of smoke highlighting that a lot of action has supposedly happened before. Vijay has an intense look in the Thalapathy 65 first look poster. Vijay would be featured alongside Pooja Hegde in the film. Thalapathy 65 release date is not announced by the makers but it is expected to release on the occasion of Pongal. Beast is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar who is returning to Tamil cinema almost after a year.

Thalapathy 65 shooting

According to Filmibeat, the shooting of Beast was to resume on June 15 but the actor asked everyone to take precautionary measures and the shoot was postponed till September. The second schedule of Beast will be shot in Chennai. The report also suggests that Yogi Babu is also a part of the big project. Produced by Sun Pictures, the Vijay-starrer also has actor Aparna Das in a key role. The report also suggests that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidyut Jammwal may play a role of an antagonist in the film.

