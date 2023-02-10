Thalapathy Vijay, Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj Enjoy Campfire With Team Leo In Kashmir

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagraj, who are currently in Kashmir for Leo's shoot, recently had a campfire in the Union Territory. On Friday, the filmmaker shared a picture on his Twitter handle. It was accompanied by the hashtags Leo and Kashmir.

In the picture, Lokesh Kanagaraj can be seen enjoying a campfire with actor Thalapathy Vijay, Gautam Menon and others from team Leo. The actor-filmmaker duo posed for the camera along with their team.

Soon after he shared the picture on social media, Vijay's fans flooded the filmmaker's comment section with praises for the actor.

One of their fans commented, "Uffff Thalapathy and loki anna." Another user wrote, "Lokiiiii annaaaaa, waitingggg fr more udpates."

It was just a few days ago when the makers of Thalapathy 65 titled the film Leo. The team had flown to Kashmir for the first schedule of the film.

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 film Master.

Vijay was recently seen in the film Varisu. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also starred actor Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film had a clash at the box office in January with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. Both the film had a great run at the box office and earned over Rs 200 crore.

Ajith Kumar's film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. It is the third collaboration between film producer Boney Kapoor, Ajith and filmmaker H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

