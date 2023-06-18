Thalapathy Vijay Hints At Joining Politics With 'cash For Votes' Remark

Tamil superstar Vijay, through his fan club - Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, organised an event on Saturday (June 17). It was to felicitate the top 3 rank holders of the 10th and 12th boards in all the 234 constituencies of the state. The students were awarded certificates and a cash prize of Rs 5000 each. Speaking at the event, Vijay hinted at entering politics in the near future.

Thalapathy Vijay hints at joining politics

While addressing the gathering, Thalapathy Vijay appealed to students to read more and particularly learn more about leaders such as Dr Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamarajar. "Learn more and take all the good things out of it and leave the rest", added Vijay.

(A photo of Thalapathy Vijay from the event | Image: Twitter)

The fact that he spoke about these leaders may indicate that he has plans of joining politics. He further went on to speak about the ‘money for vote’ system. Vijay, in fact, urged the students to tell their parents not to take money in return for casting votes and said that, if they insisted upon it, their parents would listen. He added that this would bring about a change.

Well read people should join politics, says BJP state president

BJP state president K Annamalai reacted to Vijay’s comments. He said that it would be a ‘good thing’ if learned people enter politics. "It is a good thing when people come into politics, many well read people should come. I will be happy if everyone starts getting into politics, that is the only way we can get rid of the corrupt leaders and start afresh", he told Republic

(Thalapathy Vijay interacts with the students at the event | Image: Twitter)

A source close to Vijay exclusively told Republic that the actor may make an announcement after the Lok Sabha elections. "Vijay's main focus is on the state elections and if all goes according to his plan he might be announcing after the Lok Sabha elections. But only he can tell when he will make the decision on the announcement".

Minister praises Thalapathy Vijay

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, also a friend of Actor Vijay, answered a question from the media about the speech and praised the actor for his remarks. "He has said a good thing. What is your problem?," he said. As today's event mainly focused on felicitating the top scoring students, Thalapathy Vijay's speech has definitely left a lot of subtle hints about his political ambitions.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Leo. Song for the film will be released on Vijay's birthday. Thalapathy Vijay will turn 49 on June 22.

(With inputs from Varshini Ramu)