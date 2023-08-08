Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo To Be Released In 2 Parts?

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the biggest films of the year. It has created a buzz among fans with its stylish posters. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film is said to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi and Vikram. Here is an exciting bit of information about the film. As per new reports, Leo may get a sequel.

Leo is Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film. The movie is scheduled to release in October this year. The Tamil film is touted to be an action thriller.

Along with Vijay, the film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin. Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The two previously collaborated for Master (2022).

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel took X, formerly known as Twitter, to claim that the movie will be released in two parts. He added that it will ‘topple every day-1 record in Tamil Nadu. Not just the analyst, a media firm Lets Cinema too shared the news.

(Image: Sumit Kadel/X)

(Image: Lets Cinema/X)

The buzz is Leo will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Previously, the art director for Vikram (2022) had posted a picture of an eagle while using an emoji that hinted at “code red.” Several fans pointed out that Kamal Haasan's character in Vikram uses code red in a scene. They also suggested that the eagle was a reference to the 2022 blockbuster. Fans also expect Leo to have callbacks to either Vikram or Kaithi.

(The film will mark the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagraj and Thelapathy Vijay after Master | Image: Vijay/Instagram)