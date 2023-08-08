Last Updated:

Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo To Be Released In 2 Parts?

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay is reported to release in two parts. Media reports are claiming that the film will have a sequel, like Baahubali and Salaar.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Leo

Leo will star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role (image: Lokesh/Instagram)


 

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the biggest films of the year. It has created a buzz among fans with its stylish posters. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film is said to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi and Vikram. Here is an exciting bit of information about the film. As per new reports, Leo  may get a sequel. 

 

The Newsmakers 

Leo is Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film. The movie is scheduled to release in October this year. The Tamil film is touted to be an action thriller. 

READ | Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj hints at fate of Trisha's character in Vijay starrer

 

Along with Vijay, the film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin. Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The two previously collaborated for Master (2022).

READ | Shikhar Dhawan dances to Naa Ready from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo | Watch

Who’s saying what 

 Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel took X, formerly known as Twitter, to claim that the movie will be released in two parts. He added that it  will ‘topple every day-1 record in Tamil Nadu. Not just the analyst, a media firm Lets Cinema too shared the news. 

READ | Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo part of LCU? New video suggests so

(Trade analyst Sumit Kadel confirmed that Leo will be a 2 part film | Image: Sumit Kadel/X) 

(Leo to be released in 2 parts is being claimed by media reports as well | Image: Lets Cinema/X) 

Meanwhile… 

The buzz is Leo will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Previously, the art director for Vikram (2022) had posted a picture of an eagle while using an emoji that hinted at “code red.” Several fans pointed out that Kamal Haasan's character in Vikram uses code red in a scene. They also suggested that the eagle  was a reference to the 2022 blockbuster. Fans also expect Leo to have callbacks to either Vikram or Kaithi

READ | After Rajinikanth, Leo director Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate with Prabhas for his next?

(The film will mark the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagraj and Thelapathy Vijay after Master | Image: Vijay/Instagram)

 

READ | Thalapathy Vijay, Fahadh Faasil's old video goes viral amid the wait for Leo
First Published:
COMMENT