Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Leo Makes New Record In UK Advance Booking Sales

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Leo. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film has proven to be a trailblazer even before its release. It will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, coming after Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). As the film is heading towards its release on October 19, it has made a crucial record in the United Kingdom.

3 things you need to know:

Thalapathy Vijay will be entering the LCU with Leo.

It's the actor's second collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vijay is also gearing up for a film with Venkat Prabhu, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68.

Vijay's Leo mints £100k+ in UK

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo was recently opened for an advance booking in 120 locations in the United Kingdom. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has ended up making a record with its advance ticket sales. It has sold more than 10,000 tickets in advance, minting more than £100k at the United Kingdom box office. The tickets have been made available 42 days before the film's release. See the post below.

(Taran Adarsh's tweet about Leo having a record breaking advance ticket sales stint in the United Kingdom | Image: X)

Leo makers celebrate its feat

Leo's distributors, Ahimsa Entertainment, took to X (previously known as Twitter) in order to celebrate and express gratitude for the film's expected exceptional performance. They wrote, "WHOA! We set the stage, but you stole the show! Over 10k tickets sold in under 24 hours, crossing £100k in sales.. feeling the MASS?" Moreover, they added that the film is releasing on October 19, and their love for their film way before its release has rendered them speechless.

Many fans have speculated on social media that Leo will likely feature Kamal Haasan's Vikram, as well as Suriya's Rolex for inevitably setting up their future trajectories.