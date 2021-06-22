Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Already Signs Massive Post-theatrical Digital Rights To This OTT

Beast is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Actor Vijay celebrates his 47th birthday on June 22, 2021, and ahead of Vijay's birthday, the makers released two first look Beast posters on social media. Along with the same, it is also revealed that the post-theatrical digital rights of the film have already been sold to a streaming platform.

Post-theatrical digital rights of Vijay starrer Beast sold to Netflix?

The latest Beast poster gives a sneak peek of Vijay playing a bold avatar as one can see him clocking his gun while wearing a white shirt, black pants and a pair of shades. Sharing the poster, LetsOTT GLOBAL took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay, #Beast 2nd look. January 2022 Theatrical release. Post-theatrical digital rights sold to NETFLIX.” Check out the post below.

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay, #Beast 2nd look.



January 2022 Theatrical release. Post-theatrical Digital rights sold to NETFLIX. pic.twitter.com/Jk8Zf4gI8k — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) June 21, 2021

A look at the Beast new poster

Producers of the movie, Sun Pictures, took to Twitter and unveiled the poster on June 21, 2021. Along with the picture, they wrote, “Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook! #HBDThalapathyVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDThalapathy@actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja.” Fans couldn’t keep calm and the poster created a storm on social media. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

❤️ *HAPPY BIRTHDAY THALAPATHY* ❤️

# *BEAST SECOND LOOK* 😍 — Vijay Bhasker (@VijayKethari) June 21, 2021

Oooo masss💥💥💥💥 — Deapesh Micky (@DeapeshM) June 21, 2021

Thalapathy Vijay’s first look and the title for the film was also shared on the eve of his birthday. Beast was tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 before it received its official title. The first look shows Vijay’s character wielding a shotgun with a mounted telescopic sight but the poster doesn’t clarify if Vijay will be playing the role of a cop or a goon in the movie. Apart from the aforementioned cast, the movie will also star Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das in supporting roles.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar took to Instagram and shared the picture while writing, “#BEAST it is. Happy to unveil the first look of this special film with my favourite and sweetest #thalapathy #vijay sir hearty thanks to @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja #hbdthalapathyvijay.” Have a look at his post below.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM MASTER MOVIE)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.