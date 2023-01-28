Thalapathy Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Opens Up About Their Fallout

Thalapathy Vijay's father and veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar recently opened up about his relationship with his son Vijay and shut down the rumours regarding his strained equation with the actor. In a recent interview, SA Chandrasekhar revealed that he and Vijay share a normal relationship and they watched the actor's recent release 'Varisu' together.

SA Chandrasekhar and Vijay made headlines in the past when the former tried to convert one of the actor's fan clubs into a political party. In an interview with Samayam Seithingal, Chandrasekhar admitted that his relationship with Thalapathy Vijay was strained for the past one and a half years. However, he also said that a small issue was exaggerated by the media for no particular reason.

Chandrasekhar also revealed that he is not very talkative with the 'Varisu' actor and they both don't express love and affection openly.

About SA Chandrasekhar and Thalapathy Vijay's strained relationship

Thalapathy Vijay and SA Chandrasekhar's fallout reportedly started when the former attempted to convert one of the actor's fan clubs - All India Vjay Fans Association, into a political party in 2020. Vijay immediately distanced himself from his father's decision and also filed a lawsuit against him and a few others for converting his fan club into a political party.

Vijay also requested his fans to not join the party and cleared that he wasn't a part of it.

Later, Chandrasekhar withdrew from the idea of registering a political party after Vijay gave a warning to his father and others to not use his name and stardom for personal interests.

On the work front, Vijay is basking in the success of his Pongal release 'Varisu'. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

