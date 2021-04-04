Thalapathy Vijay's 'Mersal', 'Master' & Other Big-budget Tamil Films That Scored Big In BO

South Indian Superstar Thalapathy Vijay works predominately in the Tamil industry. He has done over 64 films and many of them turned out to be massive blockbusters at the box office. Some of his most popular films like Mersal and Master were big-budget projects that also went on to collect record-breaking numbers. Let's take a look at the list of Thalapathy Vijay's movies as well as other big-budget Tamil movies that worked well at the box office.

Thalapathy Vijay's movies that had big-budget

Mersal

The 2017 film is directed by Atlee and co-written by Atlee, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and S. Ramana Girivasan. The movie revolves around two brothers; where one is a magician and another one is a reputed doctor. Vijay plays a triple role in the movie. The movie had a reported budget of Rs 130 crore, as per bollywoodmoviereviewz.com. The movie went on to collect over Rs 260 crore at the box office worldwide.

Master

The 2021 movie was highly anticipated before its release and received a lot of love from the audience when it the big screens earlier this year. The movie was made on a reported budget of Rs 135 crore, as per the publication. Within weeks of the release, Master entered the Rs 200 crore club and collected over Rs 263 crore at the worldwide box office.

Tamil movies with a big budget

2.0

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 movie Enthiran. As per the publication, the movie had a budget of Rs 543 crore and went on to collect close to Rs 800 crore at the box office. The film is written and directed by S.Shankar.

Enthiran

The 2010 film was directed by S.Shankar and featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The budget of the movie was reportedly over Rs 132 crore and it collected over Rs 290 crore at the box office. The movie was also released in the Hindi language and was titled Robot.

Saaho

The 2019 film starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor was simultaneously shot in three different languages. As per Hindustan Times, the movie was produced with a budget of Rs 300 crore, making it the third most expensive film in the country. The film managed to rope in over Rs 430 crore at the box office despite receiving mixed reactions.

Promo Image Source: Still From Mersal Movie