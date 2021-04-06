Thalapathy Vijay's Team Reveals Why The 'Master' Actor Rode A Bicycle To Voting Booth

Thalapathy Vijay created highlights within the first few hours of Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 by arriving to cast his vote on a bicycle. In the video that went viral on social media, Vijay was seen dressed in a light blue shirt and jeans with a mask on. As he drove the bike to the voting booth venue, he was chased by several fans on their two-wheelers. Vijay was also bothered by people who brought the camera to his face while driving and gestured with his hands to ask them to keep their phones away from his face.

Many theories started to pan out after the video went viral about the reason behind Vijay riding the bicycle. One of the most popular theories was that he wanted to protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices across the nation. However, Vijay's spokesperson took to his Twitter handle to clear the air about the same and wrote that Vijay rode the bicycle only to avoid traffic problems in the narrower street and also because the voting booth location was closer to his home. Publicist Riaz K Ahmed wrote in the tweet "Thalapathy Vijay decided to go by cycle instead of using the car because the poll booth was right next to his residence and taking the car might have congested the road even more. There was no other intention behind it!".

A look at Tamil Nadu elections 2021

The battle for the Tamil Nadu election is mainly between 'Son of the soil' CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) and 'CM-in waiting' DMK chief MK Stalin with 234 seats in the fray on April 6, Tuesday. As of 3:20 PM, voter turnout was 50.11% in the Tamil Nadu State election, as per Turnout App. Actor Kamaal Hassan, who is Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president, lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) accusing parties of distributing tokens that could allegedly be exchanged for money after the elections to the people of Kempatti Colony.

Actor Rajnikanth had cast his vote around 7:37 am at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency. Actor Ajith Kumar arrived early to cast his vote with his wife Shalini and was spotted in a queue outside the polling booth at 7:27 am. Actors Suriya and Karthi were also among those who voted early in the morning.

#May2WithArnab | Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan, actor Rajinikanth cast their votes in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Tune-in here to get the latest updates - https://t.co/5o7z2QOj7U pic.twitter.com/gsZ2KWhuwl — Republic (@republic) April 6, 2021

Promo Image Source: Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter