Thalapathy Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65' To Be Filmed In Russia; Will Release On Pongal In 2022

Master actor Thalapathy Vijay is all set to start shooting for Thalapathy 65. The movie, which is currently in the pre-production stage, is going to be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The shooting will take place in Russia during the summer, according to Pinkvilla. The entertainment portal also reported that the movie will hit cinemas in January 2022 around Pongal.

An insider of the film said that Thalapathy Vijay's role in the movie is very different. The actor would be playing an agent in Thalapathy 65. The character is street-smart and skilled as a con artist. The movie will be of the action-thriller genre with some humorous scenes. The source described the role as "tailor-made" for Thalapathy Vijay.

Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for the movie. Other actors in the movie may be Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the villain, the news is yet to be confirmed by the production house. Since the news broke, fans have already started trending the hashtag Thalapathy 65.

The updates on Thalapathy 65

On February 25, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa shared the news of joining Thalapathy Vijay for the making of Thalapathy 65. He called the movie a Pan India affair saying it would be loved by not only the state of Tamil Nadu but also the entire country of India. He expressed that he was excited to work with the Master star.

#Thalapathy65 Pooja will Happen on March 11 â¤ï¸ @actorvijay — XB Film Creators (@XbFilmPage) March 8, 2021

Producer Xavier Britto's XB Film Creator's official Twitter account tweeted the date for the traditional puja conducted before the film starts shooting. The production house announced that the movie's puja would be taking place on March 11, 2021. It is expected that Vijay may be releasing more than two movies in the upcoming year, 2022.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master was released on January 13, 2021, before Pongal. The movie, which was made on a budget of Rs 135 crore, received loads of love from the audience. Thalapathy Vijay's Master earned more than an estimated Rs 250 crore at the box office. It received 7.1 stars rating out of 10 stars on IMDb.

After wrapping up the shoot for Thalapathy 65, Thalapathy Vijay will be moving on to shoot for Thalapathy 66 with XB Film Creators. XB Film creators, who also produced Vijay-starrer Master, is working on a script for Thalapathy 66. The movie will also be releasing in 2022. While a date has not yet been set, the movie will be released around Diwali 2022.