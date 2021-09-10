'Thank You': Actor Prithviraj Reveals Expensive Gift From His 'Bro-daddy' Co-star Mohanlal

Mollywood star Mohanlal recently surprised his co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran with a special gift as they wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming flick titled Bro Daddy. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of expensive sunglasses. He further expressed gratitude to the Marakkar star.

Mohanlal gifts sunglasses to Prithviraj Sukumaran

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped a stunning picture of a pair of expensive sunglasses gifted by Mohanlal. He thanked the actor and penned a sweet note. Sukumaran wrote, "When Khureshi Ab’Raam gifts you the finest! Thank you cheta! @mohanlal", with a string of lovely emoticons.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actors' fans and followers also rushed to compliment Mohanlal for his kind gesture. Many of them dropped red hearts, heart-eyed faces and fire emoticons. Roshan Mathew commented, "Woah woah woahhh!"

Bro Daddy marks actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial venture after Lucifer. The film is shot in Hyderabad and stars Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The filming commenced in the month of July and the actors have been updating their fans and followers on social media.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran informed fans that the shoot of the upcoming family drama is wrapped up. He dropped a BTS picture featuring himself and Mohanlal. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Done! '#2ndDirectorial!' It’s been such a joy to watch him have so much fun in front of the camera! Thank you cheta @mohanlal, '#AnthonyPerumbavoor' for having so much faith and conviction in me, thanks to a fantastic cast, and a superb crew! '#BroDaddy.'"

Helmed by Sukumaran, Bro Daddy is touted to be a comedy-drama that is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. The film's screenplay is penned by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal. Alongside Prithviraj and Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir. The cinematography is handled by Abinandhan Ramanujam, while the music is composed by Deepak Dev.

The Kuruthi star made his directorial debut with 2019's Malayalam release titled Lucifer. He also played a cameo in the film. Lucifer also featured actor Mohanlal in the lead role.

IMAGE: MOHANLAL/ PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S INSTAGRAM