Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to play an intense character as a lethal Interpol officer named Vikram in his forthcoming venture The Ghost, also starring Sonal Chauhan in the lead role. The upcoming actioner marks the leading duo's first collaboration with each other. Today, the makers of The Ghost unveiled the promo to disclose Nagarjuna's choice of weapon. The glimpse of a weapon has created a buzz amongst the fans.

Makers unveil a glimpse of Nagarjuna's choice of weapon - 'Thamahagane'

Ever since the makers of Nagarjuna starrer, The Ghost revealed Nagarjuna's choice of weapon, there has been a lot of talk enwrapping 'Thamahagane '. In the video shared on YouTube, someone can be seen warning Nagarjuna about the entire underworld coming for him. As the video progressed, a file named ‘Red Notice’ in the drawer can be seen, which apparently has all the secrets about the underworld. Later, Nagarjuna opens a huge box where he finds this raw steel named 'Thamahagane '. The actor was seen making a sharp sword with it to take on the underworld. “The sword feels proud in the hands of The King,” read the quote.

Recently, the makers of The Ghost took to their official Twitter handle and treated fans with an intriguing poster featuring Nagarjuna in an intense avatar. The actor could be seen donning a formal suit with a sword in his hand. In the picture, Nagarjuna is seen doing some action with the sword and there is an expression of fear on his face. Earlier, the date of release was also announced, which will be October 5, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@Nagarjuna