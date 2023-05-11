The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Heads Towards ₹100 Crore Club

The Kerela Story starring Adah Sharma in a lead role is heading towards ₹100 crore club at the domestic box-office collection. The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark on day five. Talking about day six figures, the film has collected approximately ₹12 crore, making it a grand total of Rs. 68.86 crore.

Film critic Sumit Kadel took to social media and shared the box office numbers. He tweeted, "#TheKeralaStory Fri ₹ 8.03 Cr Sat ₹ 11.22 Cr Sun ₹ 16.40 Cr Mon ₹ 10.07 Cr Tue ₹ 11.14 Cr Wed ₹ 12 Cr Total - ₹ 68.86 Cr Nett Monday > Friday Tuesday > Monday Wednesday > Tuesday HISTORIC TRENDING ON WEEKDAYS Biggest of films post pandemic struggled to open in Double Digits whereas TKS is collecting in DD on weekdays that too with growth each day. Second weekend will be equivalent or more than First Weekend." Take a look at the tweet below.:

Ever since its release, the film has been embroiled in controversies. The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee banned the film in the state. Citing the reason, she said that she wanted to "avoid any incident of hatred and violence." Aside from it, theatre owners of Tamil Nadu stopped the film's show.

Producers Guild of India objects to state-enforced bans

Producers Guild of India recently reacted to state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. They released an official statement that read, "The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasized by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate."

"Of course, the audience can choose to watch or ignore any film but that is a choice that should be theirs to make, not one that is imposed on them by any party other than CBFC. We call upon all the relevant authorities to urgently address this all-too-frequent phenomenon of films being denied their right to unfettered, nation-wide exhibition despite having duly complied with regulatory requirements," it further read.