‘The Kerala Story’ filmmakers spoke exclusively to Republic TV and reacted to the criticism and legal cases after the release of the controversial movie.

“We are not facing this because of the teaser, we are facing this because the film is getting the love of the people,” said ‘The Kerala Story’ producer Vipul Shah.

The filmmaker, who is also attached to the film, as a creative director, further said, “Everyone has the right to object but once the film has been approved by the court, is it ideal for the democracy to ban it? There was no official statement. Our appeal to govt is clear about its decision about the film in the state.”

"Everyone has the right to object but once the film has been approved by the court, is it ideal for the democracy to ban it? There was no official statement. Our appeal to govt is clear about its decision about the film in the state: Vipul Shah.

Vipul Shah responds to West Bengal’s ban on ‘The Kerala Story’

'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah further responded to the ban on the movie in West Bengal. He said 'If the state government won't listen, then we will take legal action.'

'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah's first response on the ban, says 'If state government won't listen then we will take legal action.'



Notably, the West Bengal government on Monday, May 8 announced the decision to ban 'The Kerala Story' in the state.

Notably, the West Bengal government on Monday, May 8 announced the decision to ban 'The Kerala Story' in the state.

“What is "The Kashmir Files"? It is to humiliate one section. What is "The Kerala Story"?... It is a distorted story,” said the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as she announced the TMC govt's decision.

“We have trust in our judiciary. Law will protest us,” said Vipul Shah in conversation with Republic Media Network Senior-Associate-Editor Shawan Sen.

‘The Kerala Story’ received criticism following the release of its trailer which claimed that “32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.”

Producer Vipul Shah further said, “Focus on the film, focus on the emotions of these girls, not on numbers.”

Audience has made ‘The Kerala Story’ a blockbuster: Vipul Shah

With many saying that ‘The Kerala Story’ is misrepresenting and exaggerating the issue of legal conversion, Producer Vipul Shah asserted, “we clarified our stand on the film multiple times, now the audience has responded, they have made 'The Kerala Story' blockbuster.”

Director Sudipto Sen braves criticism

‘The Kerala Story’ filmmaker Sudipto Sen while speaking to Republic Media Network braved the criticism and the controversy surrounding the film.

“We find it very strange that for exposing a terror network, a film should be banned. We never expected this, we thought we would be lauded for our work,” said Sudipto Sen.

Sen retorted to those who criticised the cinematic grammar of the film, saying, "This is a story about three friends, and we adhered to cinematic grammar and people are appreciating it. No one can contest the accuracy of our facts.''

Sudipto Sen further urged the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to “watch the film first.”

“I urge everyone to watch this film first, be it Mamata Banerjee, be it MK Stalin, they will love the movie,” said Sudipto Sen.

There can’t be a ban: ‘The Kerala Story’ legal team

Advocate Ameet Naik while speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the ban of ‘The Kerala Story’ stated, “There cannot be a ban once a film is certified for public exhibition.”

“First, if there is a ban, then the ban must be in writing. Second, there cannot be a ban once a film is certified for public exhibition,” reiterated Ameet Naik.

‘The Kerala Story’ earns twice than Day 1

Since the film opened in theatres this week, The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, has seen an increase in ticket sales. On Sunday, May 7, the movie made twice as much money as it did on Day 1. However, several theatres in Tamil Nadu and numerous other states decided to cancel the film's screening. Moreover, Madhya Pradesh announced The Kerala Story to be tax-free.