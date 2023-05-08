The Kerala Story Producer Vipul Shah To Take Legal Action Over Ban On Film In West Bengal

Vipul Shah, the producer of The Kerala Story, has said that he will be taking legal action against the West Bengal government over the ban on the film. This comes just minutes after Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that screening of the film will not be allowed in the state as she fears disruption of law and order. "West Bengal government has decided to ban the movie 'The Kerala Story'. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state," she said as per ANI.

#WATCH | Reacting on his film #TheKeralaStory being banned in West Bengal, film's producer Vipul Shah says, "If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight." https://t.co/FY3Qz8cljK pic.twitter.com/LeY23flUOg May 8, 2023

'The Kerala Story' producer condemned the ban on his film in Bengal and said, ''We will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight.''

The film stars Adah Sharma and has been directed by Sudipto Sen, who during an interview with Republic TV revealed that the movie took years of research. Released on May 5, the film has so far collected over Rs 35 crore. It opened with Rs 8.03 crore on Friday and collected Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday. This movie tells the story of Hindu women from Kerala who were forcefully converted to Islam and made to join the terrorist organisation ISIS.