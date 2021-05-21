'The Real Jackpot 2' Movie Cast: List Of Actors & Their Characters In This Action Thriller

The Tamil action-adventure film Indrajith had released on the big screen back in 2017 and was later dubbed and released in the Hindi language under the title, The Real Jackpot 2, in February 2019. The cast of The Real Jackpot 2 movie boasted of Gautham Karthik and Ashrita Shetty in the lead roles alongside Sonarika Bhadoria, Nagendra Babu, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sachin Khedekar and M. S. Bhaskar in supporting roles. Read on to know about this Kalaprabhu directorial's cast to find out details about all The Real Jackpot 2 movie characters in detail.

The Real Jackpot 2 movie cast (lead)

Gautham Karthik as Indrajith

Popular Kollywood actor Gautham Karthik plays the lead role of Indrajith in The Real Jackpot 2. Gautham as Indrajith essays the role of Mayil Vahanam's assistant in this action-adventure, who helps the former Archaeological Survey of India director in his search for a precious stone in Arunachal Pradesh that possesses unique medical benefits. The film focuses on Indrajith and Mayil's journey to obtain the stone with unexpected hurdles that await them.

Ashrita Shetty as Smitha

Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum star Ashrita Shetty essays the role of Smitha in this Kalaprabhu directorial. Arushi as Smitha plays the female lead in The Real Jackpot 2 as Indrajith's love interest. She also joins Indrajith on his quest to find the precious stone in the dense forests on Arunachal Pradesh.

Sachin Khedekar as Mayil Vahanam

Veteran film and television actor, Sachin Khedekar plays the role of Mayil Vahanam in this Gautham Karthik-starrer. Sachin as Mayil essays the role of Indrajith's boss and the former director of Archaeological Survey of India. With the help of his team, led by Indrajith, he plans to embark on a journey to locate the stone with medical benefits in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the president of ASI also has his eye on the stone, which leads to a slew of unexpected obstacles created by both of them for each other.

Sudhanshu Pandey as Kapil Sharma

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey played the role of Kapil Sharma in The Real Jackpot 2. Sudhanshu as Kapil essays the role of ASI's president in this action thriller, who is shown to be at loggerheads with Mayil. Upon realising that Mayil and Indrajith have a map to locate the aforementioned stone in Arunachal Pradesh, he tries to acquire the map and hatches multiple plans to not let them succeed at finding the stone.

The Real Jackpot 2 movie cast (supporting)

Sonarika Bhadoria plays Meetah

Nagendra Babu plays Ravi

M. S. Bhaskar plays Salim

Rajveer Ankur Singh plays Tarang Singh

