'The Warriorr': Watch Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty's Energetic Steps In 'Whistle Song'

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni is all set to essay the role of a police officer in his forthcoming action-flick The Warriorr, also starring Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. On June 22, the makers of the forthcoming film have finally dropped the film's new single, Whistle. The lead duo's energetic moves make it truly a mass dance number of the year.

'The Warriorr's Whistle song out

On Wednesday, Tamil superstar Suriya, who won much appreciation for his role of Rolex in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, took to his Twitter handle and unveiled The Warriorr's dance number, Whistle. The thumping beats by Devi Sri Prasad and moves by Ram and Krithi are likely to create 'whistles' from the audiences in the theatres. Ram Pothineni nailed the dance steps choreographed by Jani master, while Krithi dazzles on the dance floor with her beauty and grace. Watch the song here:

Recently, the makers dropped the film's Bullet Song, which received a massive response, as the song raked in more than 50 million views on YouTube.

More on The Warriorr

Earlier, the makers also released the teaser of the much-awaited film which saw Ram delivering hard-hitting dialogues. Among those, one dialogue that left a mark was about him talking about pan-India films, saying, "You must have seen pan-Indian films, but have you seen pan-Indian rowdies?"

The teaser saw the lead actor, who plays a fearless cop DSP Satya, packing punches and throwing kicks as he is dedicated to eliminating crime in the city. He will also be seen romantically involved with Krithi Shetty, who plays the actor's love interest in the forthcoming film. Aadhi Pinisetty will play the antagonist in the film, trying all means to turn Satya's life upside down. Watch the teaser here:

Bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screen, the film is a bilingual project simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil languages. Apart from Pothineni and Krithi Shetty, The Warriorr also stars Akshara Gowda, among others in pivotal roles. The makers seem intent on trying to raise the buzz for the movie as it gearing up for release on July 14 this year.