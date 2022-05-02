Tollywood Star Gopichand Injured While Shooting For Untitled Next; Team Issues Statement

Tollywood star Gopichand who was shooting for his upcoming untitled film in Mysore has suffered minor injuries. The shooting of the untitled film by director Sriwass was halted for a while after the actor fell while performing a stunt. A spokesperson from the team issued a statement on Twitter informing the condition of the actor and even requesting fans to show their support by sending in their prayers for the star.

According to the statement by the spokesperson, the actor was shooting for a sequence when his leg slipped, which led to a minor injury. “While shooting in Mysore, unfortunately, our hero @YoursGopichand just fell down due to a leg slip. By God's grace, nothing happened to him and he is doing completely fine. I request fans and friends not to worry about this incident. - @DirectorSriwass,” the statement read.

The yet to be titled film is directed by Sriwass and marks the third collaboration between the actor and director duo after films like Loukyam and Lakshyam. Actor Kushboo Sundar has been roped in to play a key role in the film. However, after a brief halt, the actor is completely fine and resting. Back in July 2021, Gopichand announced his upcoming film with director Sriwass.

Tipped to be a family entertainer, the film is being bankrolled by TG Viswa Prasad under People Media Factory. The film's shooting is progressing at a brisk pace in Mysore. Director Sriwass's untitled project marks Gopichand's 30th film in his career. Soon, the cast and crew of the untitled film will be announced along with the title.

Meanwhile, after completing the shooting of the upcoming film, Gopichand has another mass in his kitty titled Pakka Commerical. The actor will play the lead alongside Raashii Khanna. According to various media reports, the shooting of the movie has entered its final stage and will be wrapped by the end of this month. Jakes Bejoy is composing the music for the film. The film is slated to release theatrically on July 1.

IMAGE: Instagram/gopichand_fans_