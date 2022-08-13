Tom Cruise Vs Mammootty: Netizens Spar Over Who Is Fitter; Check Reactions

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is touted as one of the fittest actors and has fans spread all over the world, but now he has been put on a face-off by a fan of Malayalam actor Mammootty claiming that the latter is fitter than the Top Gun: Maverick actor. A Facebook user, who claims to be a fan of Cruise, took to his account and uploaded the actor's picture, with a caption, "#TomCruise at the Age of 60 Years", soon after which the Bheeshma Parvam actor's fans came in with their own flex.

Tom Cruise vs Mammootty: Netizens spar over who is fitter

While Tom Cruise is 60 years old, he was compared to Mammootty, who is a decade older, aged 71. Reacting to the post, a netizen praised the Mission Impossible star and commented, "You can hire whoever you want, but this takes hard work and dedication. Plus he is handsome! And makes great movies. Looking good Tom!"

A Facebook user wrote. “The older he gets! The more handsome he looks! Haters are gonna hate! Love him," said another.

One user even wrote, "It's the figure, not the face. The face has loads of wrinkles. Who says Tom Cruise doesn't have stress? And remember they do anything and everything on earth to look good from liposuction to surgery to fillers, and hair transplants. It's their profession to look good."

Some even compared him to superstar Mammootty, stating that he is 71 years old and still looks 'fit'.

Cruise was further compared to Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as the latter's fan commented, "Anil Kapoor 65 years old hai, Tom cruise se jayda handsome aapna Anil Kapoor hai(sic)".

One netizen heaped praises on the way Tom Cruise performs all the stunts by his own as he wrote, "Lot of comments showing some other actors also young. Looking young is okay but doing some difficult stunts on own at this age is not so easy which he did in air born aircraft."

Image: Instagram/@mammootty/@tomcruise