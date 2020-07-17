Tovino Thomas Shares Baby Boy Tahaan's Picture; Celebs And Fan Swoon Over Adorable Pic

Tovino Thomas recently shared an adorable photo of his baby boy on Instagram. Only the baby's tiny hand is visible in the picture. Tovino and his wife Lidiya welcomed their baby boy on June 6. Take a look at the post below:

Tovino Thomas recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of his baby boy Tahaan Tovino. The baby isn't visible in the photo, only the baby's tiny hand is seen holding Tovino's finger. Tovino left a heart in the caption of the post.

Many celebs and fans have responded to the post. A few of the celebs to comment were Samyuktha Menon, Neha Sharma Iyer and Joju. Most of the comments by fans and celebs were emojis. Take a look at all the comments:

Pic Credit: Tovino Thomas' Instagram

'We will call him Haan'

Tovino Thomas also shared an earlier post about his baby boy. In the monochrome picture, fans could see Tovino and his daughter Izza looking at the baby. The post featured a lovely caption explaining the boy's name. Tovino wrote - Can't take our eyes off our boy! (emoji) We've named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’ And we'll call him ‘Haan’. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love! (emoji). Take a look at the post:

Tovino Thomas is also a fitness freak and keeps posting videos of him working out. In one post, he is seen doing a plyometric pushup. He captioned the picture with Pink Floyd's lyrics - "There's no sensation to compare with this, Suspended animation, a state of bliss, Can't keep my mind from the circling skies, Tongue-tied and twisted just an earth-bound misfit, I" Take a look at the post:

On the work front, he was last seen in the movie Forensic, which was a mystery-thriller film and was written by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. He featured with Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Dhanesh Anand and Saiju Kurup in the film. He will also be seen in two new movies called Kilometers & Kilometers and Kurup. Kilometers & Kilometers will be a Malayalam road-journey film. Written by Deepu Pradeep and starring Joju George, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva and Basil Joseph, the movie will show the journey of an Indian man with a foreigner. The movie was supposed to release in March but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Promo Pic Credit: Tovino Thomas' Instagram

