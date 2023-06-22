Trisha Krishnan Drops BTS Photo From Leo Sets On Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday

Trisha Krishnan, the co-star of Thalapathy Vijay in the film Leo, took to her social media handle to extend her heartfelt wishes on the occasion of his 49th birthday. Joining the legion of fans and celebrities, Trisha shared a heartwarming message for Vijay along with a never-seen-before picture, adding a touch of novelty to the birthday celebrations.

Trisha Krishnan wishes Thalapathy Vijay on his 49th birthday

The actress celebrated his birthday by sharing a photo of him on her Instagram, accompanied by the caption "HBD." In other news, the entire team of the film Leo traveled to Kashmir in February 2023, following the completion of their schedule in Kodaikanal.

According to reports, the shoot lasted for approximately 15 days in Kashmir, but it was briefly interrupted due to an earthquake. Fortunately, all the cast and crew members remained unharmed, and shooting resumed promptly after ensuring everyone's safety. Despite the challenging conditions, the team persevered, braving the 5-degree Celsius temperature to capture important scenes for the film.

(Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay posing amid snow-capped area. | Image: Trisha Krishnan/Instagram)

Lokesh Kanagaraj treats fans on Vijay's birthday

As the clock struck 12 on June 22, fans began to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay's birthday with utmost joy. They even organised special screening of his films including Thirumalai and Thulladha Manamum Thullum. To treat the fans on the star's birthday, the makers of Leo released the first-look poster of the film, along with the first song. This movie will release on October 19, 2023, and will mark the second collaboration of Lokesh and the Theri actor.