'Vaashi': Keerthy Suresh Presents First Look Of Upcoming Malayalam Film With Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi and gave fans a glimpse into their on-screen characters. The first glimpse of the duo from the film was released on Saturday and fans were excited about its release. Although a release date of the film has not been announced yet, it appears the leading duo will step into the shoes of lawyers of the upcoming movie.

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh's 'Vaashi' first look

Famous personalities including Abhishek Bachchan, Trisha, AR Rahman and Mohanlal launched the poster of the film featuring the leading duo. Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh can be seen giving a fierce look on the poster and fans sent them their best wishes. The poster sees Keerthy seated on a chair as the Minnal Murali star stands tall behind her with documents in his hand.

Sharing the first look from the film, Keerthy mentioned she was excited for her fans and followers to watch the film. Her caption read, "Presenting the first look my next in Malayalam! #Vaashi I am so excited for you all to see what we have made and cannot wait for all of you to watch it". Samantha Ruth Prabhu among other actors cheered on the 'supremely talented' team after the film's poster was unveiled. She took to Twitter and wrote, "Here’s the first look of #Vaashi .. woww this is one supremely talented team 🤗 wishing my dear 🐱 @KeerthyOfficial the very best for this one."

Have a look at 'Vaashi' poster here

Keerthy Suresh will soon be seen on the big screen alongside Mahesh Babu as the duo take on lead roles in their upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The duo recently showcased their on-screen chemistry in the music video of the movies song, Kalaavathi. The much-awaited film will hit the big screens on May 12, 2022.

Tovino Thomas on the other hand is gearing up for his much-awaited film Naradhan, whose release was postponed several times owing to the COVID pandemic. He took to his social media account recently and announced that the film will hit the big screens worldwide on March 3, 2022, and fans are excited to see him in the political thriller.

(Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial)